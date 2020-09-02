NEWBURYPORT — Sweethaven Gallery has opened its doors for the first time since March 15.
The gallery at 25L Inn St. is open Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Only three people will be allowed in at a time, and masks and temperature checks are required.
The featured exhibit is "Presence: Witnessing the Voice of Nature" by Lisa Hoag. The award-winning artist, photographer and designer lives in western Massachusetts and studied fine art at Parsons School of Design in New York and art and design in an arts residency in Paris for two years.
Also on display and for sale are works by Ezra Sesto, Vincent Lemonnier Ferro, Don Williams, gallery owner Greg Nikas, C. Max Schenk, Paul Neverette, Sandra Swan, Chris Sava and Jacques Hnizdovsky.
The gallery also now offers an online shopping cart, available to browse at sweethavengallerystore.com.
