NEWBURYPORT — Firefighters extinguished a brush fire Sunday about 3:18 p.m. along Interstate 95 near the Whittier Bridge.
The fire broke out in a grassy area in the median strip, according to the Newburyport Fire Department.
Traffic approaching the bridge was backed up as local firefighters, assisted by Amesbury firefighters and police officers, put out the blaze along with help from Massachusetts Environmental Police, state police and the Department of Transportation.
Firefighters cleared the area about 5 p.m.
