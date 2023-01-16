NEWBURYPORT — The City Council’s Budget and Finance Committee on Thursday unanimously recommended Mayor Sean Reardon’s request to spend an extra $3.1 million to build a new West End fire station.
The council unanimously approved a $5.9 million bond order in 2021 to design and construct a roughly 6,800-square-foot fire station to replace the aging John F. Cutter Jr. Fire Station on Storey Avenue.
But Reardon told the council earlier this month that the city would need to bond an additional $3.1 million before the fire station project can go out to bid in March.
Reardon appeared before the Budget and Finance Committee on Thursday night and said his administration realizes the extra $3.1 million request is “a big ask.”
“In the climate we are living in, with inflation and the costs for everything sky high, especially in building now, and it is just the nature of where we are at now,” he said.
At-large Councilor Mark Wright said the fire station project appears to be a priority “for everybody.”
“It preceded me on the council and I think it’s a priority of the community as well to have this brought back into modern times,” he said.
At-large Councilor Afroz Khan said the city has committed to updating the “antiquated” fire station.
“I will be supporting this because it is a need that needs to happen,” she said.
The three members of the Budget and Finance Committee – Khan, Wright and Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid – voted unanimously to move the fire station project forward to the City Council for its meeting Jan. 30.
The committee received a closer look at the mayor’s plans for a new Newburyport Youth Services home on Low Street.
Newburyport Youth Services has needed a new home ever since the heating equipment at the former Brown School was deemed unusable in fall 2021.
The City Council voted a year ago to purchase the former National Guard building at 59 Low St. for $220,000 to provide a new home for Youth Services.
Reardon presented the council with three potential plans for the new Low Street site in early November. The first two would include the construction of a 4,040-square-foot gymnasium, while the third option would exclude the gym.
The mayor’s plans were accompanied by a $5.7 million bond order. Special Projects Manager Kim Turner and NYS Director Andrea Egmont spoke before the committee Thursday night.
Egmont told the committee that NYS has expanded greatly over its 18-year existence and 6,363 youngsters (5,538 residents and 825 nonresidents) registered in 2022.
“We need a space that allows us to continue our existing and past programs but also to grow and change, as we have for 18 years,” she said.
Egmont added that plans for the Low Street property have been designed to offer a community space.
Khan asked why Youth Services needs a separate building all to itself and Egmont told her that scheduling gymnasium time with the public schools has proven to be a challenge.
“There is a real shortage of gyms in our city and I’m surprised when people think that there’s a lot of open spaces because there aren’t between the high school sports and then the youth sports that use them as well,” she said.
Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane pointed to the recent success the Boys & Girls Club of Lower Merrimack Valley had in raising $1 million in a capital campaign and asked Egmont if NYS considered working with outside fundraising groups such as the Friends of Newburyport Youth Services on the 59 Low St. project.
Egmont said many fund and grant organizers are hesitant to pay for construction costs and also let the committee know that she is “just a call away” if they have any further questions.
“There was a challenge for that piece,” she added. “I can’t speak for the (Friends of Newburyport Youth Services.) I know that they are committed to assisting but I am not sure where they see a goal for them.”
Zeid, who serves as Budget and Finance Committee chairperson, said the project’s site, design, programming, financing and timeline interest him the most.
At-large Councilor Bruce Vogel said he believes the council has had a good conversation about the site and design of the project and voiced his support for the plan.
“To me, it feels as though it is down to the nuts and bolts. Are we going to approve building this facility or not? And, that seems to me, to really be sitting right smack down in the dollars and cents column. I don’t know how much more we are going to learn,” he said. “We have been living with this, as a far as I am concerned, for at least 10 years and I think we need to just get on with it.”
Zeid said he intends to continue the conversation on the matter with the Budget and Finance Committee on Feb. 2.
