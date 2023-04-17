WEST NEWBURY — Among the requests for the annual and special Town Meetings is whether to approve an $18 million operating budget for fiscal 2024, a 3.8% increase over the current year.
The meetings are slated for April 24 at 7 p.m. at the Town Annex, 379 Main St.
When funding for education is removed and only town spending is considered, the budget drops by an estimated 0.9 percent – or $74,047 less than the current financial plan.
If the budget is approved, property taxes for the average home valued at $500,000 would increase by an estimated $247 annually. As has been its practice over the past several years at the Special Town Meeting in October, the Select Board may again propose that voters use money from the town’s free cash account to reduce the tax rate later this fall.
Voters will also have an opportunity to assist the town’s long-elusive effort to increase the water supply and improve its aging water infrastructure.
Water commissioners have three articles on the annual town warrant, including a request to borrow $2.7 million to cover the estimated balance of a project to replace 7,700 linear feet of water main on Church and Prospect streets.
In March, the Select Board agreed to dedicate $625,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding toward the long-overdue replacement of the aging pipe, with a plan to put the construction project out to bid in early 2024. Authorization for the borrowing ensures that the project is moving forward prior to spending the federal money.
Of the 16 articles on the special town warrant, half cover $277,690 in requests from the Water Department. A majority of the funding comes from the town’s water stabilization and water retained earnings accounts.
But a $50,000 request for an engineering study at 31 Dole Place – land that potentially could provide a new wellfield – would come from the free cash account. The study would help clear up whether the town moves forward to buy the land.
The Water Department’s expenses are funded by its ratepayers, who should anticipate a rate increase to pay any future debt service should the project move forward, according to the Finance Committee.
The department also needs $140,000 to buy additional water from Newburyport due to an unanticipated 10% rate increase charged by the neighboring city, severe drought conditions last summer; and the need to buy water from Groveland during the Brake Hill water tank repair. Repairs to the Pipestave tank later this spring would also requre additional water purchases, according to town officials.
Under an annual Town Meeting article derived from legislation that established the Board of Water Commissioners in 1936 – in which voters may “adopt instructions, rules and regulations” that would be binding upon the commissioners – town officials intend to propose that the water board work with the town manager to create a financial plan to cover at least the next 15 years in anticipation of capital projects related to aging water infrastructure and the potential development of a new local water source in town.
The goal is to provide residents with a more complete understanding of the department’s finances. The motion under this warrant request also stipulates that the town manager’s office and at least one member of the Select Board are represented in any future negotiations of intermunicipal agreements that the commissioners undertake.
At a recent meeting, the Select Board discussed eliminating the annual $1,700 stipend for commissioners since no other town board or committee receives them.
The town counsel advised that a motion on the Town Meeting floor to amend that portion of the budget with an explanation why it should be modified is all that is required to give voters that option, according to officials.
