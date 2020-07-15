NEWBURYPORT — The house on School Street where famed abolitionist William Lloyd Garrison was born is getting a makeover that could bring back some of the building's original characteristics.
The house, at 3-5 School St. in the shadow of Old South Presbyterian Church, was built in 1800 and is where Garrison was born in 1805.
It is being remodeled by Redco Construction, owned by Patrick and Erica Reddy. The couple sought guidance from the Newburyport Preservation Trust when drafting the plans for a "sensitive" renovation and restoration of the building's front and sides that will return it to its original form.
Keeping with its previous two-family design, the building will house a pair of condominiums. The goal for completion is late fall, Erica Reddy said.
Garrison was a prominent abolitionist, journalist, suffragist and social reformer best known for starting the anti-slavery newspaper The Liberator in 1831. Prior to that, he began his writing career as an apprentice compositor for The Newburyport Herald at age 13.
As Reddy explained in an email to The Daily News, the William Lloyd Garrison House has been altered extensively since its construction. In either the late 19th or early 20th centuries she said, the house was "completely renovated" and all of its original Georgian features were removed and replaced with Victorian features.
"Other than the frame of the house, there are no interior or exterior original Georgian features that exist or are worthy of preservation," she said.
Reddy also said the building's historic plaques have been removed for safekeeping and will be put back on the outside of the building when the project is finished.
She would not disclose the building's owner. The city assessor's database lists Sean T. and Holly B. McKinnon as co-owners; the building is assessed at $517,000.
Tom Kolterjahn, co-president of the Newburyport Preservation Trust, said Redco approached the trust and asked for help with the project and they developed a plan that followed the design shown in early photographs of the building.
Despite the numerous renovations the house has seen over the years, Kolterjahn said he hopes the project will be an opportunity to see the building's original appearance at least somewhat restored.
"(Garrison) was one of the most famous abolitionists. He certainly wasn't favored in Newburyport at the time, but he's a favorite son now," Kolterjahn said. "The building was already radically changed — I don't think he would have recognized it — but our hope is that it could be brought back to something resembling what Garrison would have known."
In recent weeks, the project has been criticized on social media, with some residents chiming in on the Facebook group Newburyport Commons to express disapproval with the historic building being modified.
Reddy said she and her husband are not surprised by the community's criticism of the project, but assured that Redco is working to make sure the end result will respect the building's history.
"The folks upset about this project are uninformed and neither understand what we are doing, nor the process that we have gone through in order to get to this point," Reddy said in an email. "Because this is such an important building, we worked very carefully with concerned members of the Newburyport Preservation Trust to gain a consensus on our plans and to get the details right on this project."
Reddy said the company originally intended to seek approvals through the Zoning Board of Appeals and Historical Commission, but when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, they put the project on hold indefinitely.
Then, Reddy said she and her husband decided to scale the project back to something that no longer required any exterior demolition or additions.
Although the project now does not have to go through the city's public permitting process, Reddy said "most of the details" that were discussed with the Preservation Trust have been retained.
She said those details include beveled wood clapboards that match the original house; wooded windows with the house's original pattern, size and configuration; Georgian trim details; a front entry surround matching what was originally on the house; and "a reconstruction of the Georgian center chimney which has long since been removed."
Kolterjahn said he believes Redco understands the building's importance.
"We're hopeful. We don't know how it's going to turn out, but we're watching it differently," Kolterjahn said. "If he follows the plan, I think people will be pleased."
