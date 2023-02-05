NEWBURYPORT — Subzero temperatures resulted in several water pipes bursting across the city over the weekend with perhaps the most high-profile case taking place at Shaw's supermarket on Sunday morning.
The plumbing issue resulted in the market being closed for the day and a portion of its parking lot turning into a skating rink. Local firefighters also responded to Mission Oak Grill and Newburyport Bank, among other locations.
