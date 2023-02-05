NEWBURYPORT — Sub zero temperatures resulted in several water pipes bursting across the city over the weekend with the perhaps the most high profile case taking place at the Shaw's Supermarket on Sunday morning. The plumbing issue resulted in the market being closed for the day and a portion of its parking lot turning into a skating rink. Local firefighters also responded to Mission Oak Grill and Newburyport Bank among other locations.
