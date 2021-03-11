Business newsmakers

The Blanchette Financial Group Inc., a Newburyport financial services provider, announced that Stephen P. Blanchette has been named to the Forbes Magazine Best-in-State Wealth Advisors for 2021.
The list is published on www.forbes.com. Blanchette was also named a 2021 Five Star Wealth Manager by Boston magazine.
“I am honored to have been named to this prestigious list — a recognition that, to us, speaks to our firm’s commitment to a high level of personalized service and care,” Blanchette said in a press release. “I am grateful for the trust our clients place in us, and we remain committed to providing the guidance, and support they need to achieve their unique financial goals.”
¢¢¢
Jeffrey R. Dickinson has joined Newburyport Bank as senior vice president of corporate banking.
He will be responsible for leading the commercial and industrial lending efforts of the bank, and will report directly to Jamie Thompson, executive vice president and senior lending officer, according to a press release.
Prior to Newburyport Bank, Dickinson was senior vice president of corporate banking at East Boston Savings Bank.
Dickinson is on the board of the Mass Coalition for the Homeless in Lynn, a former board member of Aspire Developmental Services in Lynn, and former treasurer of the Beverly Rotary Club. He has been a board member and coach for Masco Youth Football and Masco Babe Ruth, and a supporter of numerous North Shore and Greater Boston philanthropies.
Dickinson received a bachelor of science in business administration from the University of New Hampshire and lives with his wife and family in Boxford.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.