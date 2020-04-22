NEWBURYPORT — The owner of Mark Richey Woodworking will be featured on a “Clubhouse Live” virtual gathering Thursday hosted by the American Alpine Club.
During the free, live event at 8 p.m., Mark Richey will join Graham Zummerman, Steve Swenson and Chris Wright to recount their first ascent of Link Sar, a 7,041-meter peak in the Central Pakistani Karakoram.
For more information or to join the online event, visit www.facebook.com/events/570211960519207/.
