AMESBURY — A city councilor up for re-election this fall has become the target of personal attacks by a downtown merchant whose clashes with another business owner resulted in court action against him.
City Councilor Steve Stanganelli, a business owner himself, is calling out a disparaging bumper sticker and sign recently put up at Greenery Designs on Market Street by owner Terrance Gleason.
Stanganelli took to Facebook on Sunday to voice his displeasure with Gleason's attacks issuing a post on the Amesbury community Facebook page “Amesbury Talks."
In addition to defending himself, Stanganelli made his own claims regarding what he considers Gleason's checkered past. The post drew well over 100 response, with many sharing their own negative experiences with Gleason while others came to his defense.
Speaking to the Daily News on Monday, Stanganelli said he ignored the inflammatory signage for around three weeks, chalking it to what her called was Gleason’s “usual antics." But that changed when his 11-year old son discovered the bumper and sign up at the shop and told him about it.
“I'm sure other people had seen it before I decided to post it, so I thought it was inappropriate. That prompted me to post it. The allegations that Mr. Gleason throws out in his bumper sticker are absolutely insane and false,” Stanganelli said.
Stanganelli explained Gleason is referring to an incident that occurred in February last year in front of Greenery Designs, in which Stanganelli claimed Gleason yelled at him screaming that he should get down on his hands and knees in front of him to scrape out the snow and ice
“In this exchange of him yelling at me and me responding as loudly, I slipped and bumped into him,” Stanganelli said.
He said that he provided a report to the police, while Gleason chose not to. He noted that he eventually went to a hearing at Newburyport District where an official there found no probable cause.
“In Mr. Gleason's mind, this apparently is the grounds of a coverup, even though he was afforded every opportunity to show up and he did not,” Stanganelli said.
Stanganelli spoke about what he expected to see done about this.
“I doubt that this can rise to anything that the city can do. Now that being said, his landlord could do something, so I very much hope that his landlord is aware of this situation and how this person is not a very good tenant, certainly not a very good neighbor to his business neighbors there,” Stanganelli said.
Reached by phone, Gleason declined to comment.
As far as any legal action he may personally take, Stanganelli said he would rely on the words of experts.
“I'm open to consulting with professional legal advice. I’ve had folks tell me that there is the possibility that this rises to the level of some type of slander, but I'll leave that in the hands of lawyers,” Stanganelli said.
He emphasized that Gleason does not represent the people and business owners of the city.
“I believe that while he is a Amesbury native, he is not the face of, nor should he be the face of Amesbury because it doesn't show us in our best light,” Stanganelli said.
The personal attacks against Stanganelli has reached City Hall with Communications Director William Donohue acknowledging Gove’s office was aware of the situation and looking into it.
Gleason's clash with Stanganelli is not the first time he has butted heads with a local business owner. In October, 2021, a Newburyport District Court judge ordered Gleason to stop harassing Cider Hill Farm owner Karen Cook, according to court records.
The hearing came about 10 days after Cook accused Gleason of yelling “deer killer and animal killer and other verbal attacks” as she and two children completed landscaping work at the Market Square rotary on Sept. 29, according to her court affidavit.
The rotary is located only a few yards from Gleason’s flower shop.
The incident marked the third time since May 2013 that Gleason yelled at Cook while landscaping areas around Market Square. The second incident occurred June 21, 2021, this time with Gove present, and led to police Chief Craig Bailey being notified, according to court records.
