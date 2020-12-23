BEVERLY — Rob Cerundolo still has his tricycle from when he was 6 years old. He has his scooter from when he was 7. And he has his Speed Racer pedal car from when he was 8.
Cerundolo is now 60 years old and his affinity for wheeled vehicles of any sort doesn’t show any sign of slowing down. After all these years, he has assembled his assortment of scooters, bicycles, mopeds and motorcycles and even one tiny car into a museum-worthy collection.
Cerundolo recently opened the Cycles Classic Cafe Museum on the second floor of Cycles 128, the business on Brimbal Avenue in Beverly that his family has owned for more than 40 years. The museum includes about 40 displays of vehicles made pre-1969, including some rare vintage bicycles and motorcycles.
Standing in the middle of his new museum, next to a bright red 1959 Vespa micro-car, Cerundolo said, “This is something that’s been a passion of mine since I was little kid. It’s really a dream come true.”
Cerundolo said he decided to start the museum when he was forced to temporarily shut down his store in April due to the pandemic. He took the opportunity to clear out the second floor and create a space for his collectables, most of which had been scattered around the dealership, which has 40,000 square feet of showroom, warehouse and office space.
Cerundolo said anyone is welcome to walk into the business and see the museum, at no charge. He is also planning to open a cafe with farm-to-table food.
Highlights of the collection include a 1921 Monet bike, a 1924 Ner-A-Car motorcycle, and the 1959 Vespa micro-car. On a recent tour, Cerundolo speaks about each item with a combination of enthusiasm and expertise.
The Monet, with its basket seat, was designed for war veterans who lost a limb. The Ner-A-Car is the “crown jewel” of the collection and “should really be at the Smithsonian.” The tiny Vespa is one of only about 40 in the United States that are still running, and he still takes it out for rides.
Cerundolo has complemented the collection with a variety of other items, such as bike helmets, old oil cans and vintage signs, that he handpicked over the last six months during the pandemic from friends and people on Facebook.
Cerundolo said the museum is for anyone, not just “motorhead” enthusiasts.
“It’s a quaint, neighborhood collection,” he said. “You’re going to see stuff that’s just regular. It’s not fancy. It’s a common man’s museum.”
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.
