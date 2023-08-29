ROWLEY — Folks looking to do their part in sustaining the planet can do so by taking advantage of a generous donation of 1,500 reusable plastic bags by the Rowley Plastic Bag Reduction Coalition.
The coalition, an ad hoc group of people from Rowley committed to reducing plastic waste, is looking to help other residents prepare for the start of the town’s plastic restriction bylaw by offering free reusable bags.
Rowley voters approved the bylaw at Town Meeting in 2022. Rowley is one of 159 Massachusetts municipalities to adopt such laws. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates that less than 10% of plastic waste is recycled.
Rowley retailers will no longer be able to offer single-use plastic bags at checkout as of Sept. 8.
“Though many shoppers in Rowley already use reusable bags, we realized some members of our community might need assistance to make the transition,” coalition member Terri Davidson said in a statement.
She said they began asking local businesses for surplus reusable bags they would be willing to donate and were overwhelmed with the response.
“We are proud of this community-business partnership and look forward to future collaborative efforts,” Davidson said. “We hope to provide free reusable bags to as many Rowley residents as possible who want them.”
EBSCO and ReVision Energy helped jump-start the campaign with significant donations, according to the coalition. Also contributing bags were Brookline Bank, Choice Graphics, Friends of the Rowley Public Library, Market Basket, Open Door food pantry, Rowley Animal Hospital, Rowley Realty and Salem Five Bank.
An anonymous benefactor donated 500 reusable bags that will be given to every Pine Grove School student at the start of school.
Laura DiPersia, a coalition member, is optimistic about the new bylaw.
“As a parent, I see our kids taking the issue of plastics in our oceans and environment seriously,” she said. “Watching this young generation rise to the occasion to reduce waste in various ways makes this new bylaw even more significant. It’s a step in the right direction to help reduce waste and pollution – something we can come together to do locally as a community to make a positive change.”
The coalition will offer starter kits of free reusable bags at the Rowley Council of Aging ice cream social today at 11:30 a.m. at the Rowley Senior Center and at the Rowley Farmers Market on Sunday. The public is welcome to pick up bags at either event.
Approved bag pickup locations include Town Hall, Rowley Public Library, the Senior Center and the Rowley Food Pantry.
Rowley Public Library Director Pam Jacobson said the library is excited about supporting the initiative.
“Getting rid of those plastic bags is obviously good for the environment, so we are happy to be a part of it,” Jacobson said.
She said they were approached by the coalition to be a distributing location.
“A lot of people come to the library, so we agreed we would be a good place for that distribution to happen,” Jacobson said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
