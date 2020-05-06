NEWBURYPORT – More than 250 businesses and nonprofits have responded to a 20-question survey sent last week by the city and Chamber of Commerce about reviving the area’s economy.
Matt Coogan, Newburyport Mayor Donna Holaday’s chief of staff, said Tuesday that 217, or about 25 percent of the 860 businesses that received the survey, already responded as did some 45 nonprofits.
The survey, created by the new Economic Recovery and Revitalization Task Force, will be collected by the city. The task force includes officials from Holaday’s office, city councilors, the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry and others.
“It’s great to have that many businesses reply," Coogan said. "It would be great to hear from more.”
Among the questions posed is whether owners believe their businesses would still be viable if current COVID-19 closure policies remain in place through the end of May. Another question asks if businesses would be in a position to reopen if closures continued until July 1.
Coogan said he has yet to dive into the results, saying he and others plan to do so about 10 days from now after he hopes to have received more surveys.
“I’d like to see 100 more,” Coogan said of responses.
In a couple of weeks, survey data will be used to help create economic reopening teams. The goal is to pull together stakeholders and come up with strategies on getting the local economy on track.
Chamber of Commerce Vice President Mark Iannuccillo said his office has received positive feedback from business owners thanking the city and the Chamber for putting together and distributing the survey.
“Hopefully, we can get good ideas and get a good road map,” Iannuccillo said.
To read the survey questions: www.cityofnewburyport.com/home/news/covid-19-impact-survey-for-businesses-and-non-profits.
Dave Rogers is a staff reporter with the Newburyport Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
