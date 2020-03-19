With hand sanitizers, respirator masks and other crucial supplies hard to come by, state Rep. James Kelcourse and area businesses stepped up this week to buy, donate and deliver those items and more to police and fire departments in Newburyport, Amesbury and Salisbury.
The supplies come as not only the region, but the country braces for what could be an onslaught of patients with COVID-19. The virus, which has already killed more than 100 people in the United States, has taxed police, fire, hospitals and health departments.
Kelcourse, an Amesbury Republican, paid $103.96 at Tom’s Discount to purchase approximately 20 hand sanitizers and 500 surgical gloves, and $82.80 at Amesbury Industrial Supply Co. on Tyvek suits, surgical gloves and Clorox wipes. With the representative organizing the effort, Jim’s Auto in Salisbury, Wall’s Ford and Riverfront Marine donated what they had for masks and Riverfront Marine also donated disinfecting spray. Kecourse delivered them to the Amesbury Fire Department, Newburyport Police Department and Salisbury Police Department.
“This was done in response to their request to me to get these items for them. Since there is a shortage in Massachusetts and nationwide of masks in particular, I put my thinking cap on and personally went out to find these items for our first responders,” he said in an email.
Drew Newman, the soon-to-be owner of Tom’s Discount Store said on Wednesday, “It’s a situation where we understand everyone is struggling and we want to do what we can. Our first instinct is to help others.”
Tom’s Discount donated 10 boxes of surgical gloves and 20 bottles of hand sanitizer.
“We’re part of this town too,” Newman said.
Over at Bridge Road Auto and Jim’s Auto Body next door, the car center donated 10 respiratory masks.
Longtime mechanic Antonio Rivera said Kelcourse called the business and asked if they had any masks to spare.
“We had some laying around in back and we gave them to him. No worries, anything to help out,” Rivera said.
Amesbury Industrial Supply donated disinfecting wipes, Tyvek industrial suits and surgical gloves while Wall’s Ford also chipped with much-needed items, according to Kelcourse, an Amesbury Republican.
John Wall, owner of Wall’s Ford, said his car dealership donated dozens of dust masks to first responders.
“These are the folks who take care of us,” Wall said. “You’ve got to share what you’ve got.”
Kelcourse said he drove to each of the businesses earlier this week, picked up the items and dispersed them to the three towns.
“It’s the right thing to do,” Kelcourse said, when asked what prompted him to put out the word for supplies. “I can’t stress how important it is to help each other.”
As the coronavirus keeps most people inside their homes as they practice social distancing, business at Tom’s Discount Store has slowed to a trickle. On Wednesday morning, there were no customers inside.
“It’s very, very slow,” Newman said.
Still, the store was getting ready for another shipment of paper towels and was always on the hunt for toilet paper.
“Any essentials people need at this time,” Newman said.
Both items, especially the latter, have been hard to come by these days as shoppers stock up on paper productions on the chance they will be forced to spend weeks inside their homes.
It was different story at Bridge Road Auto and Jim’s Body Shop where staff there said people were still coming in to get their cars serviced. Rivera’s dirty hands offered proof.
“I don’t like seeing cars here for the same problem,” Rivera said.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Newburyport Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnewscom. Follow him on Twitter @drogers.
Editor's note: This story corrects information in an earlier version to clarify that state Rep. James Kelcourse purchased items and organized the effort to take those and items donated by area businesses to first responders in Salisbury, Amesbury and Newburyport.
Editor's note: This story corrects information to note state Rep. James Kelcourse donated almost $190 to buy supplies which he then donated to first responders in Salisbury, Amesbury and Newburyport. Kelcourse organized this effort, picking up items also donated by area stores and delivering them to first responders.
