AMESBURY — With summer finally here and the city’s Fire Department without a functioning rescue boat, firefighters are worried. And over the weekend, the firefighters union expressed its concerns on social media.
The Local 1783 Facebook page shared a post on Sunday emphasizing the importance of having the proper equipment and calling out the city for not prioritizing the safety of waterways.
The post noted that the department last tested its rescue boat in April, when it failed and has continued to remain out of service.
The post came only a day before the city announced that Lake Gardner is due to open Friday. The lake has been closed since September for major renovations, including repaving, grading sand, putting in a new lawn, installing a new camera, and making minor improvements to the city-owned building there.
It’s gotten so worrisome that Local 1783 President Carl Rizzo said they are looking into alternative ways of getting the boat back in the water.
“Our union’s actually currently at the point that we’re going to try to put together a fundraiser to get the money to fix this boat if the city’s not going to do it,” Rizzo said.
Union Vice President Peter Janeliunas explained who the department relies on for boat rescues.
“We’re counting on Merrimac. Newton (New Hampshire) just got a new boat that we could call for. But all this, it’s time. We shouldn’t have to rely on other communities for our first due emergency,” Janeliunas said.
Janeliunas said he thinks there is a common misconception about mutual aid, explaining that it should only be used to cover subsequent calls or a call that is too big for one department.
“Mutual aid should not be used for a first response into your community,” Janeliunas said.
He stressed that with any rescue, time is of the essence.
“Let’s just say Lake Gardner with a proper boat that’s functioning, we’re talking less than five minutes we’re in the water from when that call comes in,” Janeliunas said.
Without a functioning boat, the response time will be much longer, he said.
The process begins with reaching out to Merrimac or Newton firefighters, hoping they are available and getting through all the communication hurdles, and then waiting on them to get trained members to the station to head to a scene. He emphasized that time wasted can be crucial, and that mutual aid is not the solution in this case.
“It’s not mutual if we’re not providing that same aid to the communities,” Janeliunas said.
William Donohue, Mayor Kassandra Gove’s communication director, offered a counterpoint.
“Mutual aid is called upon without expected reciprocation. Newburyport and surrounding communities without municipal ambulance service are covered by Amesbury ambulances on a regular basis. It’s what keeps our neighboring communities safe in times of need,” Donohue said.
Janeliunas expressed his desire to clarify what the department is asking for with hope of preventing any misinformation.
“We’ve never said, ‘Hey, we need a brand new boat.’ We’ve said we need to be able to fix that one or we need to get another one. Both the administration and the city have not provided any resolutions to these issues. They’re well aware of it,” Janeliunas said.
Donohue again pushed back, claiming that in recent years there has never been a capital budget request presented by the
Fire Department’s leadership for a boat or funding for associated expenses.
“Adding a marine division to the Fire Department requires planning beyond just the purchase of a boat. It requires supporting equipment, training for the swift moving waters of our rivers and waterways, and long-term storage and maintenance plans. All of which has never been presented in a Fire Department budget request,” Donohue said.
He noted that the city recently made large capital investments in public safety with the purchase of a new ladder truck and a new ambulance that will soon be delivered.
Janeliunas said that when it comes to water rescues, the department simply does not have the bare essentials.
“We’re relying on a small inflatable boat that we have that is supposed to be used on a tender, so we’re only as good as our longest rope room. and just regular swimming rescues, surface water rescues,” Janeliunas said.
He said the union has put together off-duty training sessions for surface water rescue at the end of the month, as that is the department’s current way of dealing with these emergencies while waiting for mutual aid.
“We want to be prepared for these emergencies. Whether or not we have the equipment, we’re going to do the best we can,” Janeliunas said.
He added that surface water rescues are more risky for those already in danger and the rescuers.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.