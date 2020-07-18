Butterfly garden popular with Clipper City Rail Trail walkers

NEWBURYPORT — Three years into its existence on the Clipper City Rail Trail, the city's first community butterfly garden has become a thriving oasis for all sorts of winged creatures.
The garden, next to the rail trail near Parker Street, was spearheaded by resident Walt Thompson in 2017, and has been maintained by 23-and-counting residents who have donated plants, mulch, artwork and other fixtures to the garden.
"It's a lot of fun for a lot of people, and it's an evolving, community thing," said Thompson.
He said that thanks to the community's help, the garden has now grown into a lush space frequently visited by monarch butterflies, hummingbirds, swallowtail butterflies and various songbirds, including goldfinches, cardinals, red-winged blackbirds, grackles, chickadees, mourning doves, woodpeckers and nuthatches.
Thompson highlighted that the garden is rich with common milkweed, the only plant on which monarch butterflies will lay eggs. It's also the only plant the resulting monarch caterpillars will eat.
Besides common milkweed, the garden includes New England asters, scarlet beebalm, garden phlox, African marigolds, purple coneflowers, whorled tickweed, garden cosmos, zinnias, rose campion and doubtful knight's spur, among others.
Thompson, a frequent rail trail walker, said he saw the flat, open area and approached Lise Reid, the city's parks director, about planting the garden.
Now, he visits the garden every day to refill its bird feeders and pull weeds, and to admire the wildlife and others' contributions.
"It gives me a place to aim for our daily walks with my dog," said Thompson, adding that in addition to the monarch butterflies that regularly visit the site, there has been a positive response to the garden from other walkers and community members.
In an email to The Daily News, Reid noted that the garden has been listed as a Certified Wildlife Habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. She said the city is planning a dedication ceremony and plaque installation in the near future.
"Walt Thompson has taken his passion for the environment and created a true public benefit," said Reid in the email.
"A lot of people come by here and are very pleased," said Thompson. "Newburyport is a small city that focuses on the 'we' — what we can do to help each other."
Thompson said anyone who would like to donate perennials to the garden this fall can email him at nbpt108@gmail.com
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.