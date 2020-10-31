NEWBURY – A local man charged with raping a child in February was recently arraigned in Salem Superior Court, months after a Superior Court grand jury indicted him.
William Prescott, 65, faces a charge of child rape and six counts of indecent assault and battery of a person under 14.
He was arraigned in Newburyport District Court in January and released on $50,000 cash bail. Prescott, through his former attorney, denied the charges.
At a status hearing Friday in District Court, Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy said Prescott was indicted on July 26, and then arraigned in Superior Court on Oct. 20. District Court Judge Allan Swan, in a procedural ruling, dismissed the charges in the lesser court.
The alleged offenses took place at Prescott’s Byfield home over several months, according to a police report. The girl and Prescott are acquainted with each other.
Days before Prescott’s arrest, Newbury police were alerted when the girl and her mother went to the police station. Three days later, the child and her mother spoke to a team of police investigators at the Essex County Children’s Advocacy Center in Lawrence.
The girl told investigators Prescott touched her inappropriately multiple times while she was visiting her father’s home. She told them the first incident took place six months earlier, according to Newbury police Sgt. Patty Fisher’s report.
The most recent alleged incident took place days before his arrest, also at her father’s home. The girl began telling relatives about Prescott’s alleged behavior around Christmas, according to Fisher’s report.
Prescott was interviewed at the Newbury police station and told Fisher and Detective Aaron Wojtkowski the accusations against him were “unfounded," and believed he would one day be falsely accused, Fisher wrote in her report.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com.
