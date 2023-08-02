BYFIELD — A local man accused of breaking into a neighbor’s home and pressing a loaded handgun against his face in March was arraigned in Salem Superior Court on July 18.
George Shoreman, 45, was charged with armed kidnapping, armed home invasion, breaking and entering night time with intent to commit a felony, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm without a license and threatening to commit a crime.
Hours after breaking into his neighbor’s home on March 27, a SWAT team surrounded his home and ordered him to surrender. Shoreman did so without incident. He was arraigned the next day in Newburyport District Court and ordered held without bail.
For up to 10 minutes, Shoreman forced his neighbor to open doors and closets as he searched for people he believed his neighbor was hiding from him. The incident that Monday morning was not the first time Shoreman broke into the home, police said.
“I told you to stay to stay out of this, I’m serious,” Shoreman told the terrified neighbor.
The neighbor waited several hours to report the armed home invasion to police out of fear for his safety, calling Shoreman “absolutely nuts,” according to Newbury police Detective Sgt. Stephen Jenkins’ report.
Shoreman, according to the neighbor, threatened him several times in the past, including two incidents when Shoreman entered his home uninvited.
“(The neighbor) said George Shoreman has shown him the same pistol twice, and has mentioned owning a ‘street sweeper’ which is common slang for a sawed-off shotgun,” Jenkins wrote in his report, adding that Shoreman did not have a license to carry firearms.
Following an interview with the victim, police obtained a warrant for Shoreman’s arrest. Based on the seriousness of the charges, Shoreman’s mental state and the belief he had a gun, local police reached out to the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council to send dozens of officers to assist.
“George Shoreman has known to me due to prior interactions with the Newbury Police Department. He is known as suffering from mental illness and volatile behavior,” Jenkins wrote in his report, adding that this was not the first time NEMLEC was called to Shoreman’s home to get him out of the residence.
At the same time, his wife, Heather Shoreman, 46, was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact, unlawful possession of a firearm without a serial number, carrying a dangerous weapon and possession of a high-capacity firearm.
Heather Shoreman left the home moments before her husband, holding their two dogs and a Market Basket shopping bag, according to police. A NEMLEC officer spotted a black semiautomatic pistol in the shopping bag.
“Heather Shoreman made no mention of the firearm to any of the numerous NEMLEC officers in her presence, leading me to believe she was attempting to conceal the firearm from police knowledge,” Jenkins wrote in his report, adding that she did not have an FID card for the pistol.
Heather Shoreman was ordered held on $5,000 cash bail.
On Wednesday, Heather Shoreman was seen outside a Newburyport District Court room talking to her attorney. Minutes earlier, the attorney told the judge that he was close to reaching a plea deal with an Essex County prosecutor on behalf of his client.
She eventually saw all charges except possessing a firearm without a FID card dismissed. She pleaded guilty to the remaining charge and was sentenced to two years in jail with all time behind bars suspended for two years while on probation. During that time, she cannot have any firearms, according to court records.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
