NEWBURY – A Byfield man was ordered held on $2,500 cash bail following his arraignment Monday morning in Newburyport District Court on two counts of failing to register as a sex offender.
Carl F. Lind, 66, of Grove Street, Byfield, was convicted of rape on May 18, 2010, in Middlesex County, according to the state of Florida Sex Offender Registry. In Massachusetts, he registered as a Level 2 sex offender, according to a Newburyport District Court report.
Lind was expected to post bail shortly after his arraignment and was ordered to comply with the Massachusetts Sex Offender Registry Board. He is due back in court on Aug. 10, for a pretrial hearing.
The two charges span more than 3 1/2 years with the most current charge dating back to May 2019. In that case, Lind suffered a medical emergency at his Grove Street residence and was treated by emergency medical technicians. While Lind was being treated, Newbury police Officer Mark Smigielski was told of his identity and remembered him from past interactions.
Smigielski ran a check of Lind and learned that he had three active warrants out of Massachusetts, Florida and Pennsylvania. Lind had moved back to the area six months prior after living in Florida for years. The officer then learned that Lind failed to alert the Sex Offender Registry Board of his return to the area and his new address.
"I became aware that Lind had moved back into the area and failed to comply with guidelines to notify our agency of his address change as mandated by law," Smigielski wrote in his report.
Lind was transported to Portsmouth Hospital and later brought back to Newbury to be charged.
Three years earlier, Newbury police Detective Aaron Wojtkowski learned that Lind had failed to register with the board as required by law.
Lind's status became known after police responded to an incident involving a person matching his description hugging and kissing a juvenile while drunk near Pearson's Plaza close to Exit 57 of Interstate 95.
Wojtkowski went to Lind's last known address, which was the Grove Street residence he returned to in 2019, and learned Lind had moved to Florida.
While Lind was never charged in connection with the incident, Wojtkowski checked Lind's status and learned he had not informed the Sex Offender Registry Board of his move to Florida or that he had recently returned.
A check of his criminal record showed several convictions including rape, robbery and assault, according to Wojtkowski's report.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.