SALISBURY – A Byfield man charged with rape over the weekend was ordered held on $10,000 cash bail Monday following his arraignment in Newburyport District Court.
Michael Shea, 23, of Greentree Lane, Byfield, was arrested by Salisbury police early Saturday morning by several officers including Michael Tullercash, Detective Keith Forget, and Sgt. James Leavitt, according to Salisbury police Chief Thomas Fowler.
Fowler declined to comment on the arrest due to what he called the sensitive nature of the incident, but said it was "not a random attack."
Shea was also charged with indecent assault and battery on a person over 14. The arrest took place on Learned Lane, according to a Salisbury police incident log.
At Shea's arraignment, Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy asked Judge Peter Doyle to hold Shea on $10,000 cash bail. She also asked that Shea be ordered to stay away from and have no contact with his alleged victim, and to remain alcohol free with random screens while awaiting trail.
Shea's attorney did not argue against Kennedy's bail amount, prompting Doyle to adopt her requests. Doyle also ordered Shea not to leave the state except for work in Southern New Hampshire and not to possess any weapons.
Very little is being released on the alleged incident. The police report was immediately impounded and because Shea's attorney did not dispute Kennedy's requests during the bail argument, excerpts from the police report were not read out loud.
Shea was expected to post bail Monday afternoon. He is due back in court on Dec. 16, for a probable cause hearing. A probable cause hearing typically means the case is likely headed to Superior Court where a grand jury could indict him.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com.
