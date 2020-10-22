NEWBURY – A Level 2 sex offender, charged with not registering with the state's Sex Offender Registry Board when he moved back to Byfield from Florida last year, avoided jail time Thursday after reaching a plea deal in Newburyport District Court.
Carl Lind, 66, of Grove Street, convicted of rape in 2010, pleaded guilty to two counts of failure to register as a sex offender and was sentenced to two years of probation. Judge Peter Doyle initially sentenced him to 18 months in jail but suspended all time behind bar for two years while he is on probation.
During those two years, Lind must comply with the state's Sex Offender Registry Board, wear a GPS tracking device for six months, and adhere to a curfew of 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
The two charges span more than 3½ years with the most current charge dating back to May 2019. In that case, Lind suffered a medical emergency at his Grove Street residence and was treated by emergency medical technicians. While Lind was being treated, Newbury police Officer Mark Smigielski was told of his identity and remembered him from past interaction.
Smigielski ran a check of Lind and learned that he had three active warrants out of Massachusetts, Florida and Pennsylvania. Lind had moved back to the area six months earlier after living in Florida for years. The officer then learned that Lind failed to alert the Sex Offender Registry Board of his return to the area and his new address.
"I became aware that Lind had moved back into the area and failed to comply with guidelines to notify our agency of his address change as mandated by law," Smigielski wrote in his report.
Lind was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital and later brought back to Newbury to be charged.
Three years earlier, Newbury police Detective Aaron Wojtkowski learned that Lind failed to register with the board as required by law.
Lind's status became known after police responded to an incident involving a person matching his description hugging and kissing a juvenile while drunk near Pearson's Plaza close to Exit 57 of Interstate 95.
Wojtkowski went to Lind's last-known address, which was the Grove Street home he returned to in 2019, and learned Lind had moved to Florida.
While Lind was never charged in connection with the incident, Wojtkowski checked Lind's status and learned he had not informed the Sex Offender Registry Board of his move to Florida or that he had recently returned.
A check of his criminal record showed several convictions, including those for rape, robbery and assault, according to Wojtkowski's report.
