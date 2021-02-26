BYFIELD — Neighbors continue to raise traffic and environmental concerns relating to a comprehensive permit request by Cricket Lane LLC to build 24 single-family homes — including six Chapter 40B affordable units — at the rear of Pearson Drive.
The Zoning Board of Appeals received a comprehensive permit application from Cricket Lane manager Walter Eriksen and his legal representation, Deschenes & Farrell P.C., in February 2020 and has held multiple hearings since then.
The board's next hearing on the project is March 18 at 7:30 p.m.
The approximately 15 acres was previously sought by developer Haralambos Katsikis of Byfield Estates LLC in 2016.
The project was rejected in 2018, however, after MassHousing rescinded Katsikis' letter of eligibility upon learning that he failed to report prior felony counts on his application. Eriksen picked up the project from Byfield Estates and secured site approval from MassHousing in December 2019 with the condition that the previous applicant have no financial involvement.
The comprehensive permit law, or Chapter 40B, allows a developer to build more densely than would otherwise be allowed in any municipality where less than 10 percent of its housing is considered affordable — meaning it could be purchased or rented by a household making up to 80% of the median income for the area. For Newbury, that would be $96,250 for a four-person household.
In June 2020, the Planning Board shared "serious concerns about the appropriateness of a residential development of this size and density" in a letter to the zoning board, pointing out that Pearson Drive was not one of the sites suggested in the town's 2018-22 Housing Production Plan.
The proposed development, Village at Cricket Lane, raised a number of safety concerns, including that the homes would be constructed on an 845-foot-long cul-de-sac off Pearson Drive with two short dead-end spurs and that it is a non-through road which could slow down access for first responders in an emergency.
Many of the residents of the more than 60 homes on Pearson Drive have voiced opposition to the project publicly at meetings, through written statements and by petition.
Melissa Goldner, who co-chairs the Newbury Democratic Town Committee but spoke as a Pearson Drive resident, expressed "concerns about the lack of initiative by our local and state-level officials on providing adequate affordable and low-income housing, leaving communities like the neighborhood on Pearson Drive vulnerable to developers, like Mr. Eriksen, who see an easy way to make a quick profit."
The town has 94 units that qualify as affordable, or about 3.5% of the total year-round housing units. They are all rentals.
Based on the 2010 census, the town would need 176 more affordable units to meet the state threshold of 10%.
"Where is the plan for an affordable community near the T station or at least near Newbury Elementary?" Goldner said, adding that "affordable housing" is brought up every election cycle, but little has been done by local and state officials.
Peter Franggos, who has lived on Pearson Drive for 27 years, said the street is a popular place for walking, biking and trick-or-treating due to its design.
Franggos cited concerns about the waivers the applicant has requested for the project, which he said would likely be denied if there was not a Chapter 40B aspect.
"It significantly changes the character of the neighborhood for the benefit of six affordable housing units," Franggos said.
This feeling that the project would change the "character of the neighborhood" was shared by other neighbors, including Bradford Smith, Bart Bracken and Daniel Linden.
Linden, who has two young children, said he understands that no one likes change, especially when it affects their neighborhood.
Still, as a trained environmental scientist, he questioned why this property would be considered if it would fill wetlands and encroach on vernal pools.
"It's frustrating as a resident to feel that the law is being subverted to pigeonhole a development in a place where there's no business for it because it violates so many bylaws, specifically because it could really change the character of the neighborhood," Linden said.
Connie and Paul Rowe have a 25-year-old son who has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair. The traffic that construction vehicles would bring is a major worry for them. They live at the beginning of the street, so they see all of the traffic.
With no sidewalks or streetlights and a narrow road, "I'm afraid someone's going to get hurt," Connie Rowe said.
Further information about this project, including past comments, can be found at www.townofnewbury.org/zoning-board-appeals/pages/village-cricket-lane-comprehensive-permit-application-comment-material.
