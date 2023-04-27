BYFIELD — Local resident Eileen Wallwork will help with Project Bread's annual Walk for Hunger on May 7 in Boston.
Wallwork, the event's director of development operations, will work at the registration table during the 55th iteration of the walk.
The Walk for Hunger will be held in person for the first time since 2019. More than 3,000 Massachusetts residents will gather on Boston Common and hundreds of others will participate remotely to raise more than $1 million, according to a news release.
“To work somewhere where you know your work matters and is helping people is such a great feeling,” Wallwork said in the release. “The work Project Bread does matters. Having my own children, I see the impact of having free school meals has on families in our district.
"Having a previous career in experimental psychology, I know the importance of the Healthcare Partnership Program to help patients meet their basic need of food so that chronic illnesses can be addressed," she added. "At Project Bread, we not only help people to access food now, but we work toward systemic solutions that will one day end hunger. That is why I do what I do.”
New this year, there will be several family-friendly activities along the 3-mile route to raise awareness of hunger, the nutrition resources available, and other ways to get involved through the nonprofit to help people in need.
The money raised funds Project Bread’s mission to ensure children have reliable access to food, to help individuals and families, and to advocate at the state and federal levels for expedited and efficient relief for those in need.
