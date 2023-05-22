BYFIELD — Jiarong “Lotus” Carlson of North Shore Community College was one of three students to receive top honors at the college’s 57th annual student service awards ceremony.
The ceremony recognizes students who have displayed outstanding leadership skills and made extraordinary contributions to their communities.
Carlson, a liberal arts student from Byfield, received the Dr. Cheryl Finkelstein Award for Outstanding Community Service. The award was created to honor the former vice president of student and enrollment services.
Described as going “above and beyond,” Carlson exemplifies many NSCC values, according to school officials.
She is passionate about ecofeminist principles and supports these in every part of her life, from her volunteer work to the themes in her honors program fictional story project.
Carlson lives out her social responsibility and sustainability values through her veganism and was recognized for speaking her mind on topics related to social justice while also staying open to hearing the thoughts of others.
She supports sustainability through her contributions to college’s Environmental Club and the organizations for which she volunteers, school officials said.
Carlson plans to enroll in a four-year university after graduation. She wants to continue her education while working part time to support her family and potentially gain experience.
