ROWLEY – A Byfield woman who admitted she was drunk when she crashed her car head-on into another one on Route 1 earlier this year lost her driver's license for two years on Thursday after pleading guilty to a second drunken driving offense in Newburyport District Court.
The woman, Elizabeth Ligouri, 34, of Elm Street, Byfield, was sentenced to two years probation and ordered to pay $240 restitution. She must also complete a 14-day inpatient treatment program and stay out of trouble with the law during that time.
At Thursday's hearing, an Essex County prosecutor told Judge Peter Doyle the victim was thankful neither of them were hurt in the crash and was glad Ligouri was ordered to enter the treatment program.
Ligouri was driving northbound when she crossed the center yellow line of Route 1 near M & J Auto (415 Newburyport Turnpike) at around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 16, and struck the victim's Jeep head on. The force of collision sent Ligouri's Toyota Rav 4 into a nearby ditch and spun the Jeep completely around.
Both the Jeep driver and Ligouri told first responders they were not injured. But according to Officer Chris Ottari's report, Ligouri appeared very confused with a "deer in the headlights look." As Ottari asked her if she was all right, she appeared more interested in the whereabouts of her phone and her wedding dress in the back seat.
A few moments later, a Rowley firefighter told Ottari that Ligouri appeared to "be on something and was slurring her words badly."
Ottari asked Ligouri if she had been drinking before getting into her car. She denied doing so but Ottari could smell alcohol on her breath and her eyes appeared glassy. Ligouri agreed to take a series of field sobriety tests but failed them prompting the officer to give her a blood alcohol test. Ligouri blew a .22 blood alcohol level, almost three times the legal limit for drunken driving, according to Ottari's report.
She then admitted to having a "glass of wine" before the crash. Ottari handcuffed her and placed her under arrest.
The victim later told Ottari that he did not see Ligouri's car before it hit him, causing his Jeep to do a "360 down Route 1," Ottari wrote in his report.
Dave Rogers is a staff writer with The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
