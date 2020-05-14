Byfield woman named to Phi Theta Kappa academic team

DANVERS – North Shore Community College's Laela Bisgrove of Byfield was one of 39 Massachusetts community college students named to Phi Theta Kappa’s All-Massachusetts Academic Team.
The students, some of the highest academic achievers in the state’s 15-member community college system, were to be honored at a ceremony held at the Statehouse. But because of the pandemic, the ceremony originally scheduled for April 8 was canceled.
Instead, the Massachusetts Association of Community Colleges honored community college scholars for their induction to the All-Massachusetts Academic Team through a virtual PTK Community College Excellence Week from April 27 through May 1.
Phi Theta Kappa is the international honor society of two-year colleges, and has recognized and encouraged scholarship among community college students for more than 100 years while promoting the academic integrity of the associate degree program.
Students with grade-point averages of 3.5 or higher are invited to join Phi Theta Kappa.
