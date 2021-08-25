Byrne to perform at Maudslay

NEWBURYPORT — Jazz vocalist Donna Byrne will close out the Maudslay Arts Center Summer Concert Series on Sunday at 2 p.m.
“Donna is terrific,” music director Nicholas C. Costello said in a press release. “People love her and for good reason. She’s a tremendous musician and with her husband, Marshall Wood, on bass, the group is tremendous. It’s a pretty great thing.”
Byrne has been invited by none other than singer Tony Bennett to open several of his shows in the U.S. and abroad, including a concert at Royal Albert Hall in London.
“It doesn’t get any better than this,” Bennett said in the release. “She’s the real McCoy.”
Maudslay Arts Center is located at 95 Curzon Mill Road in Maudslay State Park. The concerts are held rain or shine, moving to the indoor performance hall with limited, socially distant seating adjacent to the patio when weather dictates. Tickets are nonrefundable.
This summer, social distancing requirements has limited the number of patrons. COVID-19 protocols are being followed to keep patrons and musicians safe, the release said.
“Just in case we need to move indoors, only 125 advance tickets are sold for each concert,” Costello said. “We won’t have tables inside the barn, just chairs. It will strictly be a concert. Of course, when the weather is good, we can open it up to many more patrons on the patio and the lawn. We’ll have tables on the patio and encourage people to bring a picnic lunch.”
Advance tickets for Byrne’s concert are soldout but if the weather is good, same-day patio and lawn tickets will be available at the gate (cash or check only) starting Sunday at 1 p.m. Tickets are $20, with children ages 12 and under admitted for free. For lawn seating, patrons should bring their own chairs or blankets.
To abide by pandemic restrictions, no refreshments will be sold but concertgoers are free to bring their own.
“We’re limited as to what we can do safely,” Costello said.
Since its beginning, the concert series continues to operate through the effort of volunteers. All costs are offset by gate receipts, rentals for special occasions, and donations from patrons and businesses. No tax dollars are involved.
The series is supported by Newburyport Bank, volunteers and patrons, and the staff of the state Department of Conservation and Recreation.
Patron parking is available in the Maudslay State Park lot. For further information, visit the MAC website at www.maudslayartscenter.org.
