NEWBURYPORT – The executive director of C-10, the organization that monitors the Seabrook nuclear power plant, will be a featured guest on Saturday's Local Pulse internet radio broadcast.
Natalie Hildt Treat, the executive director, will talk with Local Pulse host Joe DiBiase about the recent ruling of the Atomic Safety and Licensing Board concerning the concrete issues at Seabrook Station. Concrete degradation was discovered at the plant in 2010. It results from an alkali-silica reaction, or ASR, a chemical process that causes small cracks.
DiBiase will also welcome Hailey Klein and Teddy Speck, from Theater in the Open, to talk about their outdoor auction, scheduled for Sept. 27.
The program, which can be downloaded as a podcast, is available at NewburyportNews.com/LocalPulse.
