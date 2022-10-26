AMESBURY — The C-10 Research & Education Foundation will host a fall art show and silent auction fundraiser on Nov. 3 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Barewolf Brewing, 12 Oakland St.
The nuclear power watchdog group will offer a night of local art, beer and food, and music by pianist Luke Parkin.
In addition to the art available for the silent auction, guests can enjoy the murals painted on the walls. Artists can find a link for details and registration at C-10.org/events.
The deadline to enter is Oct. 30. For more information, email info@C-10.org.
