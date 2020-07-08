AMESBURY — The C-10 Research and Education Foundation will hold its annual public meeting in virtual format July 15 at 7 p.m.
C-10 is an Amesbury nonprofit focused on the safety of Seabrook Station nuclear power plant. The meeting's featured speaker will be Diane Curran, an attorney representing C-10 in its legal challenge of NextEra Energy's plan to manage concrete degradation at the nuclear reactor.
The Atomic Safety and Licensing Board, a three-judge panel under the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, was expected to rule on the case by Friday. On Monday, the board issued a notice extending its self-imposed deadline a third time; a ruling in the case is now expected by Aug. 21.
The Atomic Safety and Licensing Board is working on its ruling but has concluded an additional extension is needed, the notice said.
Concrete degradation was discovered at the plant in 2010. It results from an alkali-silica reaction, or ASR, a chemical process that causes small cracks in concrete. Seabrook is the first reactor in the country known to be experiencing ASR.
The C-10 webinar next week will include a presentation on monitoring nuclear safety in the time of COVID-19 by C-10 Executive Director Natalie Hildt Treat; an update on the Citizens Radiological Monitoring Network; a discussion on the role of congressional oversight in nuclear safety by Hanna Vogel from the office of Sen. Ed Markey; an overview of Seabrook’s concrete troubles from C-10 board member Chris Nord; and updates and insights on C-10’s legal challenge, according to a press release. There will also be a question-and-answer period.
“This is an important opportunity for the people who live and work near Seabrook Station to get updates from the leading independent group monitoring safety at the plant,” Treat said in the release. “From impacts of COVID on plant maintenance and inspections to this long-awaited ruling on how Seabrook is managing its degraded concrete, we’ll have plenty to talk about."
There is no charge to attend the meeting and the public is invited to participate by registering for the webinar on C-10's website, where people may also submit questions at c-10.org/events.
Participants can also watch the meeting on C-10’s Facebook page, Amesbury Community Television Channel 12 or at amesburyctv.org/channel-12-live.
