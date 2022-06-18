NEWBURYPORT — The C-10 Research and Education Foundation will hold its annual public meeting Monday at 7 p.m. at the First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist Church at 26 Pleasant St.
The nonprofit organization focuses on the safety of the NextEra Energy Seabrook Station nuclear power plant, and is expected to introduce its new Executive Director Sarah Abramson at the annual public meeting.
Abramson succeeds Natalie Hildt Treat as executive director. She will welcome Cape Downwinders director Diane Turco as the featured speaker Monday.
Cape Downwinders is the grassroots group focused on the safe and responsible decommissioning of the Pilgrim Nuclear Station in Plymouth. The group is focusing on protecting Cape Cod Bay from the dumping of radioactive waste water by the Pilgrim plant's owners. Turco is expected to provide insights on how that situation can relate to Seabrook Station.
The meeting agenda will also include a review of new initiatives undertaken over the past year, such as C-10's meeting with Nuclear Regulatory Commission Chairman Chris Hanson.
An update on the Citizens Radiological Monitoring Network activities, including new sites added and equipment upgrades, is also expected to take place.
The annual public meeting can be viewed live on C-10's YouTube channel.
Abramson said in a press release she looks forward to connecting with the people who live and work near Seabrook Station.
"For three decades, we have been operating the nation's only independent, real-time radiological monitoring network surrounding a commercial nuclear reactor. Over time, we expanded our mission to include education and outreach, so that together, we can become a more informed and therefore more empowered community," she said.
