AMESBURY — The regional watchdog group C-10 Research and Education Foundation will host its annual public meeting June 17 at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
The nonprofit, which is focused on safety of the Seabrook Station nuclear power plant, will host David Theodore, chief technology officer of Climate Resilient Internet, as the featured speaker.
C-10 is working with Climate Resilient Internet to design a new communications platform for its radiological monitoring network, built to withstand severe weather and other threats, and powered by solar and battery configuration.
“This is an important opportunity for the people who live and work near Seabrook Station to get updates from the region’s leading nuclear safety watchdog,” C-10 Executive Director Natalie Hildt Treat said in a statement.
“We operate the nation’s only independent real-time radiological monitoring network surrounding a commercial nuclear reactor, and we’ve been providing this important service for nearly three decades,” she continued.
“With climate change an increasing threat to our coastal area and evacuation routes, C-10 is working to ensure that come hell or high water, our radiological monitoring never quits,” Treat said.
Also at the meeting, David Lochbaum, a nationally-recognized nuclear safety expert and C-10 advisor, will present “The Secret Sauce: How partnerships between local advocates and national experts can yield results for nuclear safety.”
Members of the public are invited to learn about ongoing and planned upgrades to the Citizens Radiological Monitoring Network, get updates on safety performance at Seabrook Station following a public meeting hosted by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and ask questions of C-10’s team.
Register at https://www.c-10.org/events.
