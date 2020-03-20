PORTSMOUTH – C&J Bus Lines will temporarily suspended all transportation services effective Sunday, March 22, because of the national state of emergency prompted by the spread of coronavirus.
In a press release, Jim Jalbert, president of C&J, said the company “has been closely tracking new developments related to COVID-19 and has been in contact with state and local health officials for guidance. This was not an easy decision to make, as we deeply considered the impact it will have on our riders, employees, and those in our community, but ultimately our decision to temporarily shut down came down to us doing our part to promote the safety and well-being of those individuals.”
C&J Bus Lines operates hourly scheduled intercity passenger services from Dover and Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and Newburyport to Boston’s Logan Airport, as well as service to South Station and New York City.
“It is a time for us all to practice social distancing,” said Jalbert. “These are incredibly challenging times for us all, but the safety of our riders and employees always comes first. We understand the potential role C&J plays and have taken the necessary steps in order help stop the spread of COVID-19 across major infected areas, including New York City and Boston.
"We urge everyone to do their part by staying home, staying healthy, and supporting one another in this time of need. When things are better, we’ll be back on the road,” he said in the release.
For updates on when C&J will resume service: ridecj.com.
