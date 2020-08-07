NEWBURYPORT — C&J Bus Lines, which has a terminal on Storey Avenue, will resume service to Boston’s South Station and Logan Airport on Aug. 23, and offer executive class trips to New York beginning Aug. 28.
Schedules and online ticket purchases will be available next week, the company revealed on its website Wednesday.
On March 22, the company temporarily suspended all transportation services following a national state of emergency spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company, based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, also has locations in Dover, New Hampshire; Ogunquit, Maine; and Tewskbury.
The company will require all customers, age 2 and older, to wear face coverings. Face shields may be used in addition to a face covering or mask, but are not considered adequate on their own.
People with strict medical conditions that prevent them from covering their mouth and nose are “strongly encouraged to reconsider travel,” a company statement noted.
The company said it reserves the right to suspend any person’s travel privileges if they falsely claim a medical exemption from wearing a face covering or mask.
In preparing to resume service, the company has promised temperature checks for all employees, limited seating on buses in respect to social distancing, increased frequency of deep cleanings, the placement of sanitizing stations at all terminals, and extra signs to help passengers keep a six-foot distance from one another as much as possible.
The company has removed self-service amenities such as bottled water and coffee, and discontinued valet parking to reduce the risk of spreading germs.
For more information on changes in service, visit www.ridecj.com.
