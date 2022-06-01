NEWBURYPORT — Congregation Ahavas Achim’s 125th anniversary celebration will be featured on “The Morning Show” on Thursday, June 2.
Joining host Mary Jacobsen to discuss the history of one of the oldest Jewish congregations on the North Shore will be a panel of guests including Congregation Leader Alex Matthews, Board President Debbie Pourati, former Board President Joel Grossman, renowned playwright of “Terezin: Children of the Holocaust” Anna Smulowitz, and Public Historian Kristine Malpica.
Smulowitz and Grossman will describe the panel discussion they will moderate, “Reflections on 125 Years of Rich Jewish History in Newburyport,” to be held on Sunday June 12 at 4 p.m. at the congregation’s historic building at 53½ Washington Street in Newburyport.
The event is free and open to the community, and there will be a free livestream of the program for those who are unable to attend in person. Registration at https://caa-history.eventbrite.com is required to attend or access the livestream.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3). This pre-recorded interview will also be available at 9 a.m. on YouTube (at NCMHub.org). After broadcast, click Playlist on YouTube and scroll down.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.