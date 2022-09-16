AMESBURY — Even as these summer days remain warm and the sun sets late, the Amesbury Chamber of Commerce is already thinking about the return of fall’s scarecrows to downtown.
“Each year, we invite the public to join us for our downtown scarecrow contest,” Antoinette Whitney, chairperson of the Amesbury Chamber’s Board of Directors, said. “We have a really creative community, and since we pick a different theme each year, we want to give potential creators enough notice with all the juicy details.”
People and businesses are invited to enter this annual contest by adopting a lamp post in downtown Amesbury and building a scarecrow that will be placed at the post for the first two weeks of October. Over the span of those two weeks, the public is invited to visit downtown, check out the scarecrows, and pick up a free ballot so that they can cast votes for their preferred entries in different categories.
For 2022, the Amesbury Chamber’s Tourism Committee created four categories for the public to select their favorite scarecrows.
Categories include “Most Amesbury Pride”, “People’s Choice”, and the design that best incorporates the 2022 theme. A picture of each scarecrow is posted on the Amesbury Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page, and the photo that earns the most likes earns their creator a win. The winner of each category earns a $100 gift card to an Amesbury Chamber member of their choice.
“Our committee weighed different ideas, and this year we went with ‘Creative Creatures’,” Tourism Committee member Shannon Carroll said, regarding this year's theme. “We’ll let each creator interpret that how they will, and we’ll leave it up to the voters to decide if the designers met their expectations.”
Whitney added that the theme is only a "fun guide" and that creators can ultimately decide to make whatever they’d like – within reason.
“We do have some rules that creators have to follow, out of respect for pedestrians and the general public,” explained Whitney. “The goal is to make this enjoyable for everyone involved.”
Prizes are provided in partnership with Newburyport Bank.
Those interested in entering should visit the Amesbury Chamber office at 5 Market Square or www.AmesburyChamber.com to get an application and guide for the 2022 contest. Applications are due by Sept. 28 and entrants must put up their scarecrow over the weekend of Oct 2-3.
