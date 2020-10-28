NEWBURY - A Cambridge man was identified as the victim of Monday afternoon's fatal four-car crash on Route 1 near Governor's Academy.
Christopher Brown, 69, of Chestnut Street, Cambridge, was pronounced dead at the scene. The release of his name comes roughly 48 hours after the crash, the time needed to notify Brown's family.
Four other people were injured in the crash, two seriously. While their names were not released, two of the car owners live in Newburyport, while another lives in Hampton, New Hampshire, according to a Newbury police document released to The Daily News.
Newbury police Chief John Lucey Jr. said on Wednesday what caused crash remains under investigation.
On Monday, Lucey said it appeared Brown lost control of his subcompact near Elm Street, hit a guardrail, and then veered into the southbound lane, striking an oncoming car. Two other cars, another one driving south and another at the corner of Elm Street, were also damaged in the crash.
Four people were transported to the hospital, two deemed in serious conditions and two as a precaution, according to Lucey.
The crash and ensuing investigation caused the heavily traveled road to be closed in both directions for several hours before police reopened it about 5 p.m.
