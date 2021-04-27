NEWBURYPORT — The field for five at-large City Council seats has become far more crowded with former Councilor Ed Cameron and current Tree Commission Chairperson Connie Preston pulling nomination papers.
Cameron, 59, had been on the council for 10 years before leaving office in 2017, while Preston has devoted her roughly six years in the city with the Tree Commission and also as a member of the charter review committee.
Both said they are running based on expected and rumored turnover on the council.
Their comments came as many councilors are still deciding whether to seek another term in office. So far, only three councilors — Byron Lane, Bruce Vogel and James McCauley — have taken out nomination papers, according to City Clerk Richard Jones.
Vogel is an at-large councilor while Lane and McCauley represent Wards 5 and 6, respectively. Other current at-large councilors are Barry Connell, Joseph Devlin, Afroz Khan and Charles Tontar. Devlin and Connell said in recent weeks they were undecided about another election campaign.
Sharif Zeid, Heather Shand and Christine Wallace, who represent Wards 1, 3 and 4, had also not pulled nomination papers as of Monday afternoon.
Earlier this month, council President Jared Eigerman, who represents Ward 2, announced he would not seek re-election. Days after Eigerman announced his decision to step down once his term ends in January, Cherry Street resident Jennie Donahue took out Ward 2 nomination papers and ended her run for an at-large seat.
Cameron said knowing there would be transition on the council, the idea of returning for another two-year term became more appealing.
"I could add some value if I am elected," he said Monday.
Cameron was widely rumored to be a candidate to succeed Mayor Donna Holaday — who announced in January she would not seek another term.
But Cameron said based on time constraints due to his job — he is senior director of Pine Street Inn in Boston — and family considerations, he decided against a mayoral run.
"Maybe, someday down the road," Cameron said.
So far, the only candidates to announce a mayoral run are School Committee member Sean Reardon and Plum Island resident Warren Russo.
In Cameron's campaign announcement posted Friday on Facebook, he wrote that if elected, he would focus on keeping Newburyport a desirable place to live in terms of public infrastructure, streets and sidewalks, and increasing affordable housing.
Cameron also said he would focus on the environmental impacts of climate change; public parks, including improvements to Waterfront Park; and services for schoolchildren, including building on the successes of Newburyport Youth Services.
"Lastly, I’d like to find ways to enhance civic engagement so residents can not only understand their local government but also how they can get involved," Cameron wrote.
Preston, 51, said finding a new home for Youth Services would be a priority. She also mentioned Waterfront Park, affordable housing, streets and sidewalk improvements, the future of the former Brown School, and Plum Island as "hot button" issues on which she would focus.
"Given there are going to be changes on the council, now is the time," Preston said Monday.
The retired biotechnology company executive and cancer survivor said public service is important to her and running for the council would be an extension of that service.
"I'm super excited to do it." Preston said. "Community service is everyone's job. Someone has to step to the plate and do this, and I think I would be great at this."
Cameron and Preston said they are well aware of the challenges COVID-19 restrictions and protocols present when running for office. Both said they would keep a low profile in terms of reaching out to the public in person this spring and focus more attention come summertime.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
