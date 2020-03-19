AEFI postpones Hall of Honor
AMESBURY – Due to the concerns caused by COVID-19, Amesbury Educational Foundation has rescheduled its annual Hall of Honor to Nov. 6. The celebration will continue then as planned, honoring three recipients who serve as outstanding role models for Amesbury’s youth.
Former student Dr. Jackie Bastien, former educator Beverly Peeke, and Friend of Education Florence Kenndy, RN, will be honored at a morning assembly at AHS, followed by a gala reception at the Hartleb Center at Northern Essex Community College. Ticket and sponsorship information will be available on AEFI’s website at aefionline.com.
Hall of Honor is AEFI’s signature annual event that celebrates the non-profit’s mission to recognize excellence in Amesbury’s public schools, and to raise funds that can be awarded to teachers to support innovative programs. Please visit the AEFI website for details.
NAA gallery closed through April 6
NEWBURYPORT – The Newburyport Art Association’s office and gallery on Water Street are closed to the public through April 6, with upcoming shows and classes postponed until at least that date, according to Jessica Pappathan, the NAA executive director.
