NEWBURYPORT — Nurses and a medical oncologist from Anna Jaques Hospital will answer questions as part of “Ask the Nurses: Wisdom and Answers from the Experts,” a Zoom event hosted by North of Boston Cancer Resource on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Dr. Colleen Yavarow is a medical oncologist at Anna Jaques, which is affiliated with Beth Israel Lahey Health. She practiced for several years in the Boston area, but relocated to the North Shore about seven years ago. She has an interest in supportive care, symptom management and enhancing quality of life.
Di Erwin became a nurse 35 years ago after serving for three years as a Peace Corps volunteer in Liberia, West Africa. As a nurse, she has worked in cardiac care, intensive care and the recovery room. Eight years ago, she joined the oncology team.
Mary Stacey received her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Southern Maine and has been a registered nurse for 13 years. She joined Anna Jaques Cancer Center in 2015 and became certified in oncology in 2016.
To ask questions in advance, email them to info@nbcancerresource.org.
Those who participate in this session will be eligible to receive a gift certificate for services such as oncology massage, acupuncture, guided imagery and health coaching, courtesy of North of Boston Cancer Resource.
To learn more or to register for the free event, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/ask-the-nurses-wisdom-and-answers-from-the-experts-tickets-157701420193.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.