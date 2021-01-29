Candace Peltier is newest full-time Merrimac firefighter

MERRIMAC – Candace Peltier became the Merrimac Fire Department's newest full-time firefighter on Monday following her appointment by Fire Chief Larry Fisher. A socially distanced swearing in ceremony is expected to be held next week, according to Fisher.
"All of us at the Merrimac Fire Department look forward to working with her and wish her all the best as she settles into her new role," Fisher said.
Peltier, who is also a nationally registered emergency medical technician, was chosen after a rigorous hiring process in which 16 candidates participated. Her hiring is part of the Merrimac Fire Department's commitment to continuing to provide a high-quality level of care to the town, according to Fisher.
Peltier is currently working toward completing a paramedic program. She has her Firefighter I/II certification. She has been working in private emergency medical services since 2014 and joined the Merrimac Fire Department in 2016 as a call member.
"I look forward to helping protect the health and safety of the Merrimac community and am thrilled to be starting in this new role," Peltier said.
