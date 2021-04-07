ROWLEY — A virtual Candidates Night forum will be held Monday at 7.
Friends of the Rowley Library has invited all candidates for local office to present a brief introduction on why they are qualified for the position they are seeking. There will be a question-and-answer session.
Numerous positions will be available in the election May 11.
Board of Selectmen: one seat available for three years; moderator: one for three years; town clerk: one for three years; highway surveyor: one for three years; Board of Assessors: one for three years; Planning Board: one for five years; Housing Authority: one for five years; Municipal Light Board: one for three years; Water Board, one for three years; Cemetery Commission: one for three years; Shellfish Commission: one for three years; constable: one for three years; library trustees: three for three years; School Committee: three for three years (one each from Rowley, Newbury and Salisbury.
Voting in the election is from noon to 8 p.m. at St. Mary’s Hall, 202 Main St. The last day to register to vote is Tuesday at 8 p.m. The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is May 10 at noon. Early in-person voting will be announced — visit townofrowley.net for more information.
The annual Town Meeting and Special Town Meetings are May 3 at 6:30 p.m. in the Triton Regional High School auditorium, 112 Elm St., Byfield.
The event will be broadcast multiple times by Rowley Community Media (Verizon Channel 26, Comcast Channel 9) and can be viewed on demand at townofrowley.net (click on RCM).
To watch live via GoToMeeting: https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/188336517.
To watch on a computer, tablet or smartphone: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/188336517. To dial in by phone — U.S.: +1 (786) 535-3211, access code: 188-336-517.
To join from a videoconferencing room or system: Dial in or type: 67.217.95.2 or inroomlink.goto.com, meeting ID: 188 336 517. To dial directly: 188336517@67.217.95.2 or 67.217.95.2##188336517.
