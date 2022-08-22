NEWBURYPORT — The four candidates for state Representative in the 1st Essex District are looking forward to their televised forum Thursday night.
Four-term 1st Essex District state Rep. Jim Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, resigned his seat after being appointed to the state Parole Board in late June. Four candidates have filed with the state Office of Campaign and Political Finance to run in their party’s primary election to succeed Kelcourse on Sept. 6.
A pair of Newburyport residents, Byron Lane and Dawne Shand are both running write-in candidacies as Democrats, while a pair of Salisbury residents,. Charles “C.J.” Fitzwater and Samson Racioppi are running as Republican write-ins.
All four candidates will take part in a candidate forum at the Newburyport Senior/Community Center (331 High St.), Thursday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m.
Merrimac, Newburyport, Salisbury and Amesbury Districts 2, 3, 4 and 5 will be represented in the new 1st Essex District beginning in January, while Amesbury Districts 1 and 6 will be part of the 14th Essex District.
Fitzwater, 47, said there were plenty of issued he would like to discuss, such as the recently-passed House bill expanding access to mental health services, as well as the state Legislature’s recent override of Gov. Charlie Baker’s veto of the immigrant driver’s license bill at Thursday night’s forum.
“I’m looking forward to letting the people of Merrimac, Newburyport, Amesbury and Salisbury get to know me more as a candidate,” he said.
Shand, 52, recently stepped down from her position as president of the Massachusetts Women Political Caucus while she runs for office and said she plans to talk about her campaign, which has picked up an endorsement from the Massachusetts AFL-CIO, as well as her being named a candidate of distinction by Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, Thursday night.
“I think it will be a good opportunity to draw some distinctions between the four candidates,” she said.
Lane, 45, is currently serving his second term as Newburyport’s Ward 6 City Councilor and said he anticipates talking about what the district needs when it comes to school funding and other important topics Thursday.
“I’m open to anything and I feel really very well-versed in what this area needs,” he said.
Racioppi, 40, said he is also preparing for Thursday’s candidate forum as well.
“I embrace the sharing of ideas to try to come to a consensus. While I don’t anticipate us coming to a consensus Thursday, I think voters will benefit from seeing how the different candidates represent themselves and the things that they care about,” he said.
The U.S. Army veteran also said he intends to touch upon the mistakes made by the state during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the public education system on Thursday.
“There’s a lot of controversy in the public education system, regarding the types of things being taught to our children. I want to use the word ‘indoctrination’ and I think that is going to be a common theme as well, at least for the things that I will be bringing up Thursday night,” he said.
Shand said she is running for state representative to provide better educational funding, and more support for water-based environmental infrastructure projects, such as the wastewater sewage treatment plant in Merrimac, as well as the Indian Hill Reservation project.
“I would also like to focus on more equitable economic growth and work with municipal leaders on the shared concerns of the four communities and represent them on Beacon Hill, particularly at a time when there is still (American Rescue Plan Act) funding available to be invested in our communities,” she said.
Lane said he has recently been working with the Merrimack River Watershed Council and he intends to draw upon his municipal government experience if elected.
“Thursday’s forum will be a good place for me to share my experience with the council, as well as the municipal work that I have done and how I am going to bring that experience with me to this next level and utilize the relationships that I have with many government officials and my network around the area as state Rep.,” he said.
Fitzwater said he would have preferred separate candidate forms for Democrats and Republicans but added that he understands that time is of the essence.
Lane said he wants to see candidates from the two parties on the same stage Thursday night.
“Let’s give everyone up on that stage together and let them see where people stand on things and what they are going to bring to the table,” he said.
Thursday’s forum will be co-sponsored by The Daily News of Newburyport; Amesbury Community Television, Inc.; Greater Newburyport Community Media Hub, Inc.; Merrimack Public Access Television; and Salisbury Community TV & Media Center, Inc.
Daily News editor Dave Rogers will moderate Thursday’s televised forum, which will feature questions submitted by the public and some by Rogers. (Residents interested in submitting questions to the candidates can email them to: ndnnews@newburyportnews.com.)
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
