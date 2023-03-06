WEST NEWBURY — With less than a week left to take out nomination papers for elected office, no candidates are officially running for two municipal positions that will appear on the annual ballot this spring.
Increased time commitments recently convinced Board of Library Trustees member Heather Connor not to seek reelection.
“I enjoyed my three years working with a great group of dedicated people,” Connor said Wednesday. “Our library director, Corinn (Flaherty), is such an excellent overseer of our beloved library.”
Incumbent Brad Buschur has also decided against another term as parks and recreation commissioner.
“After three years on the Open Space Committee and three years on the Parks & Recreation Commission, I am excited to take a break,” he said Thursday. “This time has been well spent and I’ve enjoyed working with town staff and like-minded volunteers to achieve shared goals.”
During his term, one focus Buschur worked on was promoting access to parks and recreation in town for all ages and ability levels.
Residents who may be contemplating running for municipal office must act soon to get their name on the annual ballot. The deadline to obtain nomination papers from the town clerk’s office is Thursday at 5 p.m.
To date, the candidates whose names will appear on the ballot include Chris Wile for Select Board; Christine Reading for Pentucket Regional School Committee; Sandra Nawrocki, for one of three seats on the Board of Library Trustees; and Bob Janes for the Board of Water Commissioners.
Circulating papers are Richard Baker for Board of Assessors; Blake Seale, Board of Health; Ann Bardeen, Planning Board (five-year term); Laura Collins, Board of Library Trustees; Alex Niles, parks and recreation commissioner (two-year term); John “Jack” Duggan, water commissioner (two-year term); and Richard Davies for constable.
Unless indicated, all terms are for three years.
The final day to file nomination papers is March 13 at 5 p.m.; the last day to register to vote for the town election on May 1 is April 21 at 5 p.m.; and the last day to request a vote-by-mail ballot is April 25 at 5 p.m. Polls at the Town Annex, 379 Main St, are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.
The last day to register to vote at the Town Meeting on April 24 is April 14 at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.