NEWBURYPORT – The calendar may still read winter but the city's election season began heating up recently after Plum Island resident Warren Russo pulled election papers for mayor, around the time Cherry Street resident Jennie Donahue did the same for a City Council spot.
Russo, 75, has lived on the barrier island for about 15 years and joins School Committee member Sean Reardon in a quest to succeed Mayor Donna Holaday. In early January, Holaday announced she would not seek another term in office.
Donahue, 42, is looking to win an at-large spot on the council after coming up short in 2017 when she lost to current Councilor Afroz Khan.
In phone interviews on Monday, both candidates said the timing was part of what inspired them to run. For Russo, it marks his first time seeking office.
"It seemed like a good time to do it. There's going to be a change and I want to be part of it. Big change can be a good thing," Russo said.
Asked what issues are among his top priorities, Russo said the city needs to get its act together and attract a hotel the size of Amesbury's Hampton Inn. He pointed to the former Kmart store in the Port Plaza as the most logical location.
Russo also said he wants the city to sell the municipal parking garage to New England Development or any other buyer, calling the Water Street structure a "dead drain on the city's economy."
Donahue, who has been on the city's Newburyport Commission on Disabilities for nine years and is visually impaired, said the pandemic left her with more time to think about what she would like to see done in the city.
"I got that itch again to step up and do what I can to help if I get elected," she said.
Donahue, a lifelong Newburyport resident, said she pulled papers early to give her as much time as possible to reach voters and campaign, something that is all the more challenging in the pandemic.
"I'm feeling really positive and excited because there's so much good going on despite how heavy things have been with the pandemic," Donahue said. "Good things are happening and I want to be part of more good things happening."
In a separate statement, Donahue said to keep Newburyport vibrant and unique, the city needs "more city councilors who welcome well-managed growth while respecting our city's history and culture. Planning and inclusion are key to this growth."
She also said she would be a voice for those with the "greatest needs and the quietest voices."
"I will advocate for equitably prioritized planning, encompassing projects both large and small with an emphasis on infrastructure and pedestrian sidewalk concerns. With a keen understanding of budgetary priorities and tax relief needs, I will focus on fare and reasonable solutions. I will support our local school system and encourage their efforts to include American Sign Language as part of the international language curriculum. I will be a strong advocate for affordable housing, which is much needed throughout our city," she wrote in her statement.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com.
