NEWBURY — Geraldine Heavey is the only resident so far who has returned nomination papers to fill one of two open seats on the Board of Selectmen this spring, according to Town Clerk Leslie Haley.
Incumbents JR Colby and Damon Jespersen — along with former Selectman Chuck Bear and resident Leo “Jack” Rybicki — are all gathering signatures to run for the two three-year terms in the annual town election May 12.
The deadline to pull papers is March 20; papers signed by 41 voters registered in Newbury must be returned no later than 5 p.m. on March 24.
Heavey, a nine-year resident who lives on Main Street, said she is running for the board to change the negative political climate.
“When I look at the Board of Selectmen, I don’t like what I see. I see bickering, distrust, disrespectful treatment by the selectmen toward each other and the citizens who come before them. This has to stop,” Heavey said in a campaign video.
Decrying the divisiveness and tribalism seen at the national level, Heavey favors making newcomers in town feel more welcome to get involved.
She thinks her background as an attorney and former elected official make her “uniquely qualified to hit the ground running and will make the board more professional.”
Prior to moving to town, she served for 14 years on the Board of Aldermen in Melrose — including as board president and chair of the appropriations committee. She is president of the Newbury Garden Club.
“I wish to sow the seeds of respect, openness and dignity,” Heavey said.
There also may be a race for town moderator with Dick Bazirgan and Jonathan Bursaw both circulating papers for the seat held by Christopher Armstrong.
Incumbent Constable Reagh Atkinson is circulating papers for the four-year seat, while Thomas Howard’s papers for the same position were returned and certified.
Anthony Matthews has pulled papers for trustee of First Settlers Burial Ground, while his wife, Leslie Matthews, is circulating papers for a five-year post on the Planning Board. The land-use board also has a vacant three-year unexpired seat to fill.
Incumbent Tree Warden Timothy Lamprey returned papers for another three-year stint, while Bernie Field is gathering signatures for the same position.
Also circulating papers are Steve Fram, Board of Health; Jeffrey “Clamma” Janvrin, fish commissioner; Sandy Wechsler, Board of Assessors; and Margaret Grimes, one of two positions as library trustee.
No one has yet pulled papers to fill a three-year seat on the Triton Regional School Committee.
