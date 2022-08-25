NEWBURYPORT — Political divisiveness and the definition of a woman were among the hot topics when the four candidates running for state representative in the 1st Essex District shared the stage during a televised candidates' forum Thursday night.
Four-term state Rep. Jim Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, stepped down from his 1st Essex District House seat after being appointed to the state Parole Board in June.
Newburyport residents Byron Lane and Dawne Shand are both running as Democratic write-in candidates to replace Kelcourse, while Salisbury residents Charles "C.J." Fitzwater and Samson Racioppi are also running write-in campaigns as Republicans.
Amesbury Community Television, Inc., Greater Newburyport Community Media Hub, Inc., Merrimac Public Access Television and Salisbury Community TV and Media Center, Inc., co-sponsored Thursday's candidate forum, along with The Daily News of Newburyport.
Daily News editor Dave Rogers played the role of moderator Thursday night, which saw all four candidates appear on the same stage at the Newburyport Senior/Community Center.
Lane, 45, currently serves as Newburyport's Ward 6 City Councilor and said he is running for state representative to "rally for things like school funding and infrastructure funding, as well as the Merrimack River and the health of our ecosystem."
"I have a lot of good relationships at the House and with various leaders across the state that I intend on leveraging in this position as your state representative," he said.
Shand, 52, has stepped down from her position as president of the Massachusetts Women's Political Caucus while running for office and told those in attendance Thursday night she learned that "everyday people have to work to build a better democracy" while growing up in Selma, Alabama.
"That is why I am running, to build a better Beacon Hill that works for all of us, together, in coalition," she said.
Fitzwater, 47, works as a general manager for Northeast Auto Auction and said the 1st Essex District is "the greatest place in the world."
"I really love where I live. Our communities are vibrant, growing, and there is always something to do. I hope to be elected to continue a legacy of constituent services that our past state Rep. Jim Kelcourse, did such a wonderful job at," he said.
Racioppi, 49, is a U.S. Army veteran who is studying to be an attorney and said he was running to "shake up the status quo on Beacon Hill."
"There are two parties in Massachusetts, it's not Democrat versus Republican. It is establishment versus everyone else. I propose to you that I am the candidate for everybody else," he said.
With political divisiveness and polarization appearing to be running rampant, both nationally and locally, Shand stated her belief that Beacon Hill works best when people work together.
"Education funding should not be partisan. Rebounding from the pandemic should not be partisan. Taking care of an environment, particularly water resources that we rely on, I don't see how that is a progressive or a conservative issue. Those are the shared, basic problems that the district faces and there are legislative solutions to them. There is money to be had from the state to invest in those policies," she said.
Racioppi said he doesn't think it is appropriate for a state representative to "go to Beacon Hill to try to go along to get along."
"That's how the general public gets the short end of the stick when it comes to politics. I want an elected representative that is going to go there and represent my interests," he said.
Fitzwater countered by saying he intends to work collaboratively with people on Beacon Hill as well.
"We need someone on Beacon Hill who is going to get along with other legislators and is going to find money for the projects that need to be done here in the 1st Essex District," he said.
Lane said political divisiveness is "a major problem" in society and he is committed to working with everyone.
"I've been given two ears and one mouth for a reason, that is to listen to everyone first and then speak. My intention as state representative is to listen to all people and to guide with common sense. I want to be able to help people and it doesn't matter what party you are in," he said.
Each of the candidates was given a chance to ask someone else on the stage a direct question.
Fitzwater asked Racioppi if he thinks that former President Donald Trump was cheated out of the 2020 election.
Racioppi responded by saying the issue isn't relevant to Massachusetts politics, but added election integrity is something that needs to be looked into.
"If our elections are no longer valid, then neither are our system of laws and government," he said.
Lane asked Shand who among the other candidates she would vote for other than herself.
Shand told him it would probably be Fitzwater, who she said has shown exceptional knowledge about ecosystems. She also added that Lane has shown a deep understanding of the district but she isn't quite sure if she and Racioppi could, "ever agree on anything."
"I agree with that," Racioppi answered to boisterous laughter.
Racioppi, in turn, asked Shand what a woman is and she answered simply, "a woman is a person who says she is a woman."
The newly-redistricted 1st Essex District will include Merrimac, Newburyport, Salisbury and Amesbury District 2, 3, 4 and 5. The state primary will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
For more coverage of Thursday night's candidate forum see Monday's Daily News.
