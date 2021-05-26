Cannabis hub could be coming to Salisbury

SALISBURY — The Board of Selectmen began paving the way for the creation of a marijuana cultivation and distribution hub on Route 1 when it unanimously voted Monday to amend the town’s host community agreement with marijuana retailer Ganesh Wellness Inc.
Ganesh Wellness, based in Boston, signed the agreement with the town in 2019 to build a marijuana retail store at 238 Lafayette Road.
Town law stipulates that Salisbury can only enter into two host community agreements with retail marijuana establishments. A second establishment, Alternative Therapies Group Inc., operates on Route 110.
The co-owners of Root & Bloom LLC, George Haseltine and Brad Kutcher, also signed a host community agreement with the town in 2019 to build a 40,000-square-foot, large-scale marijuana cultivation and manufacturing facility at 187 Lafayette Road.
Haseltine and Kutcher, who are also real estate developers, appeared before selectmen with Ganesh Wellness co-owner Anand Patel on Monday night.
Patel asked for permission to amend Ganesh Wellness’ host community agreement for 238 Lafayette Road to about a half mile up the street from the Root & Bloom site.
“They are building a top-notch, first-class facility and it is something that we want to be a part of,” Patel said.
Patel said the new address would need to be approved by the state Cannabis Control Commission and receive a special permit from the Planning Board.
Haseltine told selectmen that Ganesh Wellness would lease its retail space from Root & Bloom but operate the business on its own. Ganesh Wellness also owns a marijuana retail store, Campfire Cannabis in West Boylston.
“We are the developers and the owners of the property, and we are responsible for the site,” Haseltine said. “We will also work in conjunction with them to make sure that we are providing a positive experience for, not just the clients, but for the neighborhood as well.”
Haseltine said he and his partner canvassed the neighborhood to let residents know of their new plans.
“I think we have gone above and beyond in trying to make sure that we have been transparent, open and honest with the neighborhood,” Haseltine said. “Obviously, there is always going to be some neighbors who are concerned. We take those (concerns) very seriously and we have met with every, single neighbor on multiple occasions.”
He said he intends to continue working with neighbors to address any concerns.
“Someone once asked me if I ever planned on developing a dispensary and I said, to the best of my recollection, ‘We can’t right now because those two (retail) permits have already been given away. But I can assure you that, if and when that opportunity does become available, we are going to pursue it as hard as we can,’” Haseltine said. “Obviously, people are surprised and we are certainly going to meet with a lot of them this week.”
The five selectmen said they heard concerns from residents about parking, odor and congestion.
Kutcher told the board that the proposed buildings would be a positive development for the town and its residents, and would eventually operate like any other businesses in the area.
“At the end of the day, this will operate like an office park,” Kutcher said. “There will be professionals there, eight hours a day.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
