NEWBURYPORT — Cantemus Chamber Chorus, now in its 41st year of providing the North Shore with choral performances, invites singers to audition for the spring semester and beyond.
All voice parts are invited; tenors and basses are particularly welcome. Auditions will take place on Jan. 10 from 6 to 7:30 p.m at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 478 Boston St. (Route 1) in Topsfield.
Cantemus members come from several communities on the North Shore and its surroundings, including Amesbury, Beverly, Bradford, Byfield, Danvers, East Boston, Essex, Georgetown, Gloucester, Hamilton, Haverhill, Ipswich, Lexington, Lynnfield, Manchester-by-the Sea, Marblehead, Melrose, Newburyport, Rockport, Roslindale, Wenham, West Newbury and Durham, New Hampshire.
Cantemus gratefully acknowledges funding support from the Massachusetts Cultural Council. Recent programs have also received generous support from the Cultural Councils of Beverly, Essex, Georgetown, Groveland, Hamilton/Wenham, Merrimac, Newbury, Newburyport, Rowley and Salisbury.
Cantemus is a member of Chorus America, and the Greater Boston Choral Consortium, a cooperative association of diverse choral groups in Boston and the surrounding areas.
To schedule an audition, email info@cantemus.org. For audition details, www.cantemus.org/about-us/auditions/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.