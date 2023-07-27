NEWBURYPORT — Cantemus Chamber Chorus, with members from across the North Shore, announces its programs for winter and spring 2024.
The season opens in January with two performances of “Annelies,” a large-scale choral work on texts from Anne Frank’s “Diary of a Young Girl.”
This work evokes the harrowing story of Anne and her family hiding from the Nazis during World War II. “Annelies,” composed in 2005 by British national James Whitbourn, is the only major choral-orchestral work based on her words and features a soprano soloist, piano, violin, cello and clarinet.
In May, “Love is Love is Love” will feature songs about love in all its forms: love between a parent and child, romantic love, love in friendship, and love for all humankind.
The public is invited to join Cantemus for a season preview Aug. 22 at 7:30 p.m. at First Church in Ipswich, 1 Meetinghouse Green.
“Whether you want to pick up a music score and sing some of the season’s music with us, or just relax and listen as we take our first steps toward building great performances, it’s always a lively and fun evening,” Cantemus Artistic Director Jason Iannuzzi said.
All Cantemus members are required to be vaccinated. As the fall season begins, masks are optional, but this is subject to change.
Cantemus is looking for new singers for all voice parts – especially tenors and basses – and the season preview gives prospective new members a chance to meet the group.
Auditions will be held Sept. 12 and Sept. 19 beginning at 6 p.m. or by arrangement. Rehearsals on Tuesday evenings will be held at Miles River Middle School in Hamilton. Interested singers can find more information about the chorus at www.cantemus.org and contact info@cantemus.org to make an audition appointment.
Cantemus also has an opportunity for high school-age singers – the choral intern program. A student in each voice part will be chosen, by audition, to rehearse with the group and participate in all performances.
“It’s a great way for students to improve their musicianship and gain confidence in the company of seasoned singers,” Iannuzzi said.
Cantemus receives funding support from the Massachusetts Cultural Council and from the Cultural Councils of Groveland, Merrimac, Newbury, Newburyport, Salisbury and Rowley.
Cantemus is a member of Chorus America and the Greater Boston Choral Consortium, a cooperative association of diverse choral groups in Boston and the surrounding area. More choral intern information is available at www.cantemus.org.
